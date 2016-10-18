LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Northampton Town: Four changes for Posh for Cobblers clash

Peterborough United have made four changes to their starting line-up for the local derby against Northampton at the ABAX Stadium tonight (October 18).

Right-back Michael Smith, centre-back Michael Bostwick, top scorer Marcus Maddison and forward Paul Taylor are all recalled.

Out go full-back Hayden White, midfielders Gwion Edwards and George Moncur, and striker Tom Nichols. They are all on the substitutes’ bench.

Former Posh favourite Gaby Zakuani starts for Cobblers. Ex-Posh men Alfie Potter and Harry Beautyman are on the bench.

Posh: Luke McGee, Michael Smith, Andrew Hughes, Michael Bostwick, Ryan Tafazolli, Jack Baldwin, Chris Forrester, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Marcus Maddison, Paul Taylor, Shaquile Coulthirst. Substitutes: Tom Nichols, George Moncur, Nathan Oduwa, Callum Chettle, Hayden White, Gwion Edwards, Mark Tyler.

Northampton: Adam Smith; Brendan Moloney, Gaby Zakuani, Zander Diamond, Lewin Nyatanga, David Buchanan, Joel Byrom, Sam Hoskins, Marc Richards, Paul Anderson, Alex Revell. Substitutes: Harry Beautyman, Alfie Potter, Aaron Phillips, David Cornell, Kenji Gorre, John-Joe O’Toole, JJ Hooper.

Referee: Neil Swarbrick.

Alan Swann will be at the ABAX Stadium for the Peterborough Telegraph so follow all the team news, LIVE commentary, match report and match reaction here click here.