LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Northampton Town: A chance for the fringe players

Peterborough United give a chance to some fringe players as they defend an 11-year unbeaten record against local rivals Northampton Town tonight (October 3, 7.45pm).

The deadly foes clash in a Checkatrade Trophy group tie at the ABAX Stadium when Cobblers will seek their first win over Posh since Scott McGleish scored the only goal of the game in a League Two clash at London Road in April, 2006.

Goalkeeper Conor O’Malley, right-back Liam Shephard, attacking midfielder Danny Lloyd and teenage striker Idris Kanu all start for Posh.

Star man Marcus Maddison, first-choice goalkeeper Jonathan Bond and experienced defender Steven Taylor are left out the matchday squad altogether. Top scorer Jack Marriott is on the substitutes’ bench alongside youngsters Sam Cartwright and Morgan Penfold.

Lewis McGugan makes his debut for Cobblers having signed for the club yesterday.

Posh: Conor O’Malley, Liam Shephard, Andrew Hughes, Ryan Tafazolli, Jack Baldwin, Anthony Grant, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Michael Doughty, Danny Lloyd, Ricky Miller, Idris Kanu. Substitutes: Mark Tyler, Chris Forrester, Jack Marriott, Alex Penny, Jermaine Anderson, Sam Cartwright, Morgan Penfold.

Northampton: David Cornell, Brendan Moloney, Ash Taylor, Aaron Pierre, George Smith, Sam Foley, Yaser Kasim, Lewis McGugan, Daniel Powell, Marc Richards, Billy Waters. Substitutes: Matt Ingram, Alex Revell, Deam Bowditch, Raheem Hanley, Matt Grimes, James Gillard, Cameron McWilliams.

Referee: Gavin Ward.

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.