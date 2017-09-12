LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v MK Dons: Skipper axed and Miller starts as Posh seek to bounce back

Peterborough United have made four changes to their starting line-up for the visit of MK Dons for a League One fixture tonight. (September 12, 7.45pm kick off).

Out go captain Jack Baldwin, teenager Leo Da Silva Lopes and striker Junior Morias, while key midfielder Anthony Grant is suspended.

In come right-back Liam Shephard, former captain Chris Forrester, defender Andrew Hughes and summer signing Ricky Miller.

They are the first changes to a League One starting line-up made by Posh manager Grant McCann this season.

Midfielder Michael Doughty skippers the side.

Posh are looking to bounce back to form after suffering a first defeat of the League One season at home to Bradford City on Saturday.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Liam Shephard, Andrew Hughes, Steven Taylor, Ryan Tafazolli, Gwion Edwards, Chris Forrester, Michael Doughty, Marcus Maddison, Jack Marriott, Ricky Miller. Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Jack Baldwin, Danny Lloyd, Junior Morias, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Idris Kanu, Jermaine Anderson.

MK Dons: Lee Nicholls, George Williams, Dean Lewington, Scott Wootton, Ousseynou Cisse, Scott Golbourne, Kieran Agard, Ryan Seager, Aaron Tshibola, Callum Brittain, Alex Gilbey. Substitutes: Wieger Sietsma, Gboly Ariyibi, Osman Sow, Chuks Aneke, Robbie Muirhead, Conor McGrandles, Aidan Nesbitt.

Referee: Carl Boyeson

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.