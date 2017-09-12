LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v MK Dons: Can Posh bounce back?

Peterborough United entertain MK Dons in a League One match at the ABAX Stadium tonight (September 12, 7.45pm kick off).
Posh are looking to bounce back to form after suffering a first defeat of the League One season at home to Bradford City on Saturday.
Manager Grant McCann must change his starting line-up for the first time in a League One match this season as key midfielder Anthony Grant is suspended.
Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.
Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.