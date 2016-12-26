LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Gillingham: Maddison returns for Posh

Marcus Maddison returns to the Peterborough United side for the visit of Gillingham for a League One fixture today (December 26).

Maddison has missed the last three matches with an ankle injury. He replaces Paul Taylor who has a hamstring injury.

Striker Lee Angol returns after a three-match suspension and is on the substitutes’ bench.

Posh need to win to make sure they stay in the top six.

Posh: Luke McGee, Michael Smith, Andrew Hughes, Michael Bostwick, Ryan Tafazolli, Chris Forrester, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Gwion Edwards, Marcus Maddison, Shaquile Coulthirst, Tom Nichols. Substitutes: Mark Tyler, George Moncur, Ricardo Santos, Jerome Binnom-Williams, Lee Angol, Brad Inman, Nathan Oduwa.

Gillingham: Stuart Nelson, Ryan Jackson, Max Ehmer, Paul Konchesky, Baily Cargill, Scott Wagstaff, Jake Hessenthaler, Josh Wright, Bradley Dack, Cody McDonald, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas. Substitutes: Tom Hadler, Adedeji Oshilaja, Rory Donnelly, Billy Knott, Darren Oldaker, Mark Byrne, Frank Nouble

Referee: Graham Horwood.

Alan Swann is at the ABAX Stadium for the Peterborough Telegraph. A match report and match reaction will appear at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk

