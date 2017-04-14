LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Fleetwood: Kids get their chance against promotion chasers

Peterborough United have handed debuts to teenagers Lewis Freestone and Andrea Borg in today’s League One home game with high-flying Fleetwood at the ABAX Stadium (April 14, 3pm).

Left-back Freestone and attacking midfielder Borg are both 17. Both have been unused substitutes in the Posh first team.

Borg is a Maltese youth international.

Midfielder Callum Chettle is also selected in what is believed to be a 4-3-3 formation. Chettle hasn’t made a Posh appearance since December 31.

Jerome Binnom-Williams, Martin Samuelsen and Junior Morias are dropped from the team that performed poorly in defeat at Coventry last weekend (April 8). Jack Baldwin is understood to be injured so Andrew Hughes will play alongside Michael Bostwick in the back four.

Fleetwood are currently third in League One. Former Posh striker David Ball will lead their forward line.

Posh: Luke McGee, Michael Smith, Lewis Freestone, Michael Bostwick, Andrew Hughes, Callum Chettle, Anthony Grant, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Craig Mackail-Smith, Andrea Borg, Marcus Maddison. Substitutes: Mark Tyler, Chris Forrester, Paul Taylor, Brad Inman, Tom Nichols, Jerome Binnom-Williams, Junior Morias.

Fleetwood: Alex Cairns, Conor McLaughlin, Ashley Eastham, Nathan Pond, Ben Davies, Amari’i Bell, Kyle Dempsey, George Glendon, Bobby Grant, Ashley Hunter, David Ball. Substitutes: matt Urwin, Cameron Brannagan, Wes Burns, Joe Davis, Victor Nirennold, Martyn Woolford, Marjus Schwabl.

Referee: Eddie Ilderton.

Alan Swann will be at the ABAX Stadium for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

