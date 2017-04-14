LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Fleetwood: A tenner to get into the ABAX Stadium today!

Peterborough United host high-flying Fleetwoood in their penultimate home League One fixture of the season today (April 14, 3pm).

Chairman Darragh MacAntnony has slashed adult, senior and 18-21 admission to a tenner in all areas of the ground. This includes on the day admission at the turnstiles.

Fleetwood are currently third in League One.

Alan Swann will be at the ABAX Stadium for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann for live match updates.