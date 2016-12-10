LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Chesterfield: Maddison injured, strikers recalled

Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison misses today’s (December 10) League One clash with Chesterfield at the ABAX Stadium today (December 10, 3pm kick-off).

Maddison is injured so Paul Taylor is expected to play behind front two Shaquile Coulthirst and Tom Nichols at the tip of the midfield diamond. Coulthirrst and Nichols are recalled to the starting line-up after starting on the substitutes’ bench in last weekend’s FA Cup draw at Notts County.

Striker Lee Angol starts a three-match suspension. Centre-back Jack Baldwin is expected to be out of action for several weeks after undergoing a knee operation.

Posh: Luke McGee, Michael Smith, Andrew Hughes, Michael Bostwick, Ryan Tafazolli, Chris Forrester, Gwion Edwards, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Paul Taylor, Tom Nichols, Shaquile Coulthirst. Substitutes: George Moncur, Mark Tyler, Jerome Binnom-Williams, Ricardo Santos, Nathan Oduwa, Callum Chettle, Brad Inman.

Chesterfield: Ryan Fulton, Tom Anderson, Laurence Maguire, Connor Dimaio, Ian Evatt, Liam O’Neill, Rai Simons, Gary Liddle, Jay O’Shea, Jake Beesley, Ched Evans. Substitutes: Lloyd Allinson, Sam Hird, Christian Dennis, Connor Wilkinson, Gboly Ariyibi, Curtis Morrison, Derek Daley.

Referee: Nigel Miller.

Alan Swann is at the ABAX for the Peterborough Telegraph.

A match report and match reaction will appear here. You can also follow Alan on Twitter at @PTAlanSwann for live match updates.