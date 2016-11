Peterborough United take on non-league side Chesham United in the first round of the FA Cup at the ABAX Stadium today (November 5, 3pm kick off).

Posh reached the fourth round last season before losing on penalties after a replay with Premier League side West Brom.

Posh have only lost to six non-league sides in the FA Cup.

