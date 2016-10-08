LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Bury: Shaq in shock call-up

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann has caused a shock by recalling unwanted striker Shaquile Coulthirst to his starting line-up for the home League One game with Bury at the ABAX Stadium today (October 8, noon kick off).

Coulthirst forms a front two with Tom Nichols who is also re-instated after missing Tuesday’s dismal defeat at the hands of MK Dons in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Coulthirst hasn’t featured since the 6-1 home defeat by Norwich City in the Checkatrade Trophy on August 30. He was made available for transfer the following day.

Teenager Deon Moore drops to the substitutes’ bench as does on-loan midfielder George Moncur.

Jack Baldwin retains his place at centre-back alongside Ryan Tafazolli.

Posh: Luke McGee, Hayden White, Jack Baldwin, Ryan Tafazolli, Andrew Hughes, Chris Forrester, Gwion Edwards, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Chris Forrester, Marcus Maddison, Shaquile Coulthirst, Tom Nichols. Substitutes: Mark Tyler, Michael Bostwick, Callum Chettle, George Moncur, Nathan Oduwa, Paul Taylor, Deon Moore.

Bury: Ben Williams, Greg Leigh, Anthony Kay, Kean Bryan, Niall Maher, Kelvin Etuhu, Zeli Ismail, Danny Mayor, Neil Danns, James Vaughan, Tom Pope. Substitutes: Anthony Dudley, Scott Burgess, Paul Rachubka, Hallam Hope, Tom Walker, Jacob Bedeau.

Referee: Tony Harrington

