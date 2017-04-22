LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers: Baldwin returns in a change of formation

Peterborough United are experimenting with a 3-5-2 formation in their final League One home match of the season against play-off hopefuls Bristol Rovers today (April 22, 3pm).

Centre-back Jack Baldwin returns to the starting line-up in place of right-back Michael Smith. It looks like Marcus Maddison or Callum Chettle, and teenager Lewis Freestone will be starting the game in wing-back positions.

Rovers, who need to win the game to maintain hopes of an end-of-season play-off place, have named a very attacking line-up.

Posh won 2-1 at Rovers with a last-minute goal from Tom Nichols back in October.

Posh: Luke McGee, Jack Baldwin, Michael Bostwick, Andrew Hughes, Marcus Maddison, Lewis Freestone, Chris Forrester, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Callum Chettle, Craig Mackail-Smith, Tom Nichols. Substitutes; Junior Morias, Brad Inman, Anthony Grant, Jerome Binnom-Williams, Andrea Borg, Mark Tyler, Michael Smith.

Bristol Rovers: Joe Lumley, Robert Harris, James Clarke, Ryan Sweeney, Tom Lockyer, Chris Lines, Stuart Sinclair, Byron Moore, Billy Bodin, Jermaine Easter, Ellis Harrison. Subs: Steve Mildenhall, Lee Mansell, Christian Montano, Ryan Broom, Rory Gaffney, Joe Partington, Jake Clarke-Salter

Referee: Richard Clark.

