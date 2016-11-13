LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Bolton: Manager keeps the faith

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann has again selected the line-up that started the last League One match at Bristol Rovers for the visit of Bolton to the ABAX Stadium today (November 13).

Posh won that game 2-1 at Bristol Rovers and they seek a fourth straight win in all competitions against one of the promotion favourites.

Strikers Lee Angol and Paul Taylor are on the substitutes’ bench along with on-loan midfielder George Moncur.

Sky TV are covering the match live (kick off, 12.15 pm).

Posh: Luke McGee, Michael Smith, Andrew Hughes, Jack Baldwin, Ryan Tafazolli, Michael Bostwick, Chris Forrester, Leo D Silva Lopes, Marcus Maddison, Shaquile Coulthirst, Tom Nichols. Substitutes: Paul Taylor, Lee Angol, Gwion Edwards, Mark Tyler, Ricardo Santos, Jerome Binnom-Williams, George Moncur.

Bolton: Mark Howard, Lawrie Wilson, Mark Beevers, David Wheater, Andrew Taylor, Tom Thorpe, Josh Vela, Liam Trotter, Zach Clough, Sammy Ameobi, Gary Madine. Substitutes: Ben Alnwick, Lewis Buxton, Dean Moxey, Chris Taylor, Jamie Proctor, Derik Osede, James Henry.

Referee: Jeremy Simpson.

