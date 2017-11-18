LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Blackpool: Posh unchanged with Edwards on the bench

Have your say

Peterborough United have named an unchanged side to face Blackpool in a League One match at the ABAX Stadium today (November 18, 3pm).

That means key man Gwion Edwards starts on the substitutes bench after recovering from a slight knock.

Conor O’Malley makes his Football League debut in goal. Jonathan Bond is left on the bench.

Former Posh striker Kyle Vassell returns for Blackpool following a spell on the sidelines with an injury

Posh: Conor O’Malley, Jack Baldwin, Steven Taylor, Ryan Tafazolli, Anthony Grant, Michael Doughty, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Andrew Hughes, Marcus Maddison, Jack Marriott, Danny Lloyd. Substitutes: Jonathan Bond, Idris Kanu, Chris Forrester, Alex Penny, Callun Chettle, Jermaine Anderson, Gwion Edwards

Blackpool: Ryan Allsop, Oliver Turton, Will Aimson, Curtis Tilt, Colin Daniel, Jay Spearing, Sean Longstaff, Callum Cooke, Kelvin Mellor, Viv Solomon-Otabor, Kyle Vassell. Substitutes: Ben Williams, Andy Taylor, Sessi D’Almeida, Dolly Menga, Danny Philliskirk, Armand Gnanduillet, Nathan Delfouneso.

Referee: Trevor Kettle

Alan Swann is at the ABAX for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow on @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.