LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v AFC Wimbledon: Two changes as Posh chase another home win

Peterborough United have made two changes as they aim for back-to-back League One wins for the first time this season when hosting AFC Wimbledon at the ABAX Stadium today (October 22, 3pm kick off).

Posh are in great spirits after thumping local rivals Northampton Town on Tuesday (October 18).

But manager Grant McCann has been forced into changes with Michael Bostwick and Shaquile Coulthirst both injured.

They are replaced by Callum Chettle, making his first league start for Posh, and Tom Nichols, who ended a 13 match goal-drought against the Cobblers.

Posh have already beaten Wimbledon once this season. Nichols scored twice in a 3-2 win in August in the EFL Cup.

Posh: Luke McGee, Michael Smith, Ryan Tafazolli, Jack Baldwin, Andrew Hughes, Chris Forrester, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Callum Chettle, Marcus Maddison, Paul Taylor, Tom Nichols.

Substitutes: Mark Tyler, Jerome Binnom-Williams, Hayden White, Gwion Edwards, George Moncur, Nathan Oduwa, Matthew Stevens.

Wimbledon: James Shea, Barry Fuller, Darius Charles, Chris Robertson, Jon Meades, George Francomb, Jake Reeves, Tom Beere, Chris Whelpdale, Andy Barcham, Tom Elliott.

Substitutes: Joe McDonnell, Dannie Bulman, Will Nightingale, Dean Parrett, Tyrone Barnett, Alfie Egan, Lyle Taylor.

Joel Lamy will be at the ABAX for the Peterborough Telegraph so follow all the team news, LIVE commentary, match report and match reaction here click here.