LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v AFC Wimbledon: Posh chase another home win

Peterborough United attempt back-to-back League One wins for the first time this season when hosting AFC Wimbledon at the ABAX Stadium today (October 22, 3pm kick off).

Posh are in great spirits after thumping local rivals Northampton Town on Tuesday (October 18).

Posh have already beaten Wimbledon once this seasom. Tom Nichols scored twice in a 3-2 win in August.

Joel Lamy will be at the ABAX for the Peterborough Telegraph so follow all the team news, LIVE commentary, match report and match reaction here click here.