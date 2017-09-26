LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Oldham v Peterborough United: Posh are aiming for top spot

Peterborough United could go top of League One tonight (September 26).

A win at bottom club Oldham (7.45pm kick off) and a defeat for current leaders Shrewsbury would probably move Posh into first place. Bradford City are currently level on points with Posh, but with an inferior goal difference. Bradford are at home to Fleetwood tonight.

Posh are expected to be without key midfielder Gwion Edwards because of injury. Anthony Grant is suspended.

