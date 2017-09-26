LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Oldham v Peterborough United: Gwion misses out, skipper returns in formation change

Peterborough United are set to revert to their 3-4-1-2 formation for the League One match at Oldham tonight (September 26).

As expected key midfielder Gwion Edwards misses out because of injury and is replaced in the starting line-up by skipper Jack Baldwin.

Liam Shephard and Andrew Hughes are likely to play as wing-backs.

Striker Ricky Miller and defender Alex Penny are back on the substitutes’ bench. Midfielder Anthony Grant is suspended.

A Posh win could take them back to the top of League One,

Oldham manager John Sheridan left the club yesterday. Caretaker boss Richie Wellens has made three changes to their starting line-up following a 5-1 weekend thrashing at Rotherham.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Steven Taylor, Jack Baldwin, Ryan Tafazolli, Liam Shephard, Andrew Hughes, Chris Forrester, Michael Doughty, Marcus Maddison, Junior Morias, Jack Marriott. Substitutes; Ricky Miller, Danny Lloyd, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Idris Kanu, Jermaine Anderson, Conor O’Malley.

Oldham: Johny Placide, Brian Wilson, Dan Gardner, Peter Clarke, Jack Byrne, Kean Bryan, Gevaro Nepomuceno, Rob Hunt, Ousmane Fane, Eoin Doyle, Craig Davies. Substitutes: Jack Ruddy, Cameron Dummigan, Anthony Gerrard, Ollie Banks, Queensy Menig, Abdelhakim Omrani, Tope Obadeyi.

Referee: Anthony Backhouse.

Alan Swann is at the game for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.