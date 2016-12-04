LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Notts County v Peterborough United: All change up front for Posh

Peterborough United have dropped strikers Tom Nichols and Shaquile Coulthirst for today’s (December 4) second round FA Cup tie at Notts County.

They will both start on the substitutes’ bench with Lee Angol and Paul Taylor starting up front.

As expected Michael Bostwick reverts to a central defensive role to cover for Jack Baldwin who is suspended. Gwion Edwards comes into a reshuffled midfield.

Long-term injury victim Brad Inman is on the Posh bench.

Posh: Luke McGee, Michael Smith, Andrew Hughes, Michael Bostwick, Ryan Tafazolli, Chris Forrester, Gwion Edwards, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Marcus Maddison, Lee Angol, Paul Taylor. Substitutes: Shaquile Coulthirst, Tom Nichols, Brad Inman, Nathan Oduwa, Ricardo Santos, Jerome Binnom-Williams, Mark Tyler.

Notts County: Adam Collin, Matt Tootle, Carl Dickenson, Richard Duffy, Louis Laing, Michael O’Connor, Graham Burke, Rob Millsom. Vadaine Oliver, Jonathan Forte, Adam Campbell. Substitutes: Jon Stead, Alan Smith, Scott Loach, Elliott Hewitt, Aaron Collins, Haydn Hollis, Genaro Snijders.

Referee: Ben Toner.

