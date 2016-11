Peterborough United attempt a repeat win over local rivals Northampton Town today (November 19, 3pm kick off).

Posh beat Cobblers 3-0 in a League One fixture at the ABAX Stadium last month. The return match takes place at Sixfields.

Alan Swann will be at Sixfields for the Peterborough Telegraph so follow all the team news, LIVE commentary, match report and match reaction here click here