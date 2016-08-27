LIVE MATCH UPDATES: MK Dons v Peterborough United: McCann aims to pass a big managerial test

Peterborough United renew their healthy rivalry with MK Dons at stadium:mk today (August 27, 3pm kick off).

The teams clash in a League One fixture for the first time since a 3-0 Posh defeat led to the sacking of manager Darren Ferguson.

It’s the first game as a manager at stadium:mk for current Posh boss Grant McCann, but he has had success at the venue as a Posh player.

