LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Fleetwood v Peterborough United: Maddison drops out ill at last minute

Peterborough United’s top scorer Marcus Maddison has dropped out of today’s (October 15, 3pm kick off) League One clash at Fleetwood because of illness.

Posh had named an unchanged side as they chase back to back wins in League One for the first time this season.

But Maddison felt ill half an hour before kick off and dropped out. George Moncur steps in with young striker Matty Stevens added to the substitutes’ bench.

Posh go into the game on the back of an excellent 3-1 home win over third-placed Bury.

Hayden White retains the right-back slot ahead of Michael Smith. Smith is on the substitutes’ bench as is central defender Ricardo Santos.

Michael Bostwick and 17 year-old striker Deon Moore drop out of the squad. Bostwick is also ill.

Former Posh striker David Ball leads the forward line for the home side.

Posh: Luke McGee, Hayden White, Andrew Hughes, Jack Baldwin, Ryan Tafazolli, Chris Forrester, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Gwion Edwards, George Moncur, Shaquile Coulthirst, Tom Nichols. Substitutes: Paul Taylor, Matty Stevens, Nathan Oduwa, Michael Smith, Callum Chettle, Ricardo Santos, Mark Tyler.

Fleetwood: Chris Neal, Conor McLaughlin, Amari Bell, Nathan Pond, Ashley Eastham, Jimmy Ryan, Kyle Dempsey, Jack Sowerby, Bobby Grant, David Ball. Ashley Hunter. Substitutes: Devante Cole, Eggert Jonsson, Martyn Woolford, Alex Cairns, Alex Jakubiak, Cian Bolger, Victor Nirennold.

Referee: Nigel Miller.

