LIVE MATCH UPDATES: DONCASTER v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Same again for Posh as they try and create a slice of club history

Peterborough United have named an unchanged starting line-up for the fifth League One match in a row as they try and set a new club record today (September 2).

Table-topping Posh have won their opening four Football League matches of this season...but they’ve never won the first five matches.

Standing in their way at the Keepmoat Stadium are a Doncaster Rovers side managed by three-time Posh promotion-winning boss Darren Ferguson.

Former Posh skipper Tommy Rowe starts for Doncaster. Ex-Posh men Craig Alcock and Harry Toffolo are on the substitutes’ bench.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Steven Taylor, Jack Baldwin, Ryan Tafazolli, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Gwion Edwards, Michael Doughty, Anthony Grant, Marcus Maddison, Junior Morias, Jack Marriott. Substitutes: Jermaine Anderson, Danny Lloyd, Conor O’Malley, Andrew Hughes, Chris Forrester, Idris Kanu, Liam Shephard.

Doncaster: Ian Lawlor, Nial Mason, Joe Wright, Andy Butler, Tyler Garratt, Matty Blair, Ben Whiteman, Tommy Rowe, James Coppinger, John Marquis, Alfie May. Substitutes: Marko Marosi, Craig Alcock, Jordan Houghton, Harry Toffolo, Issam Ben Khemis, Andy Williams, Liam Mandeville.

Referee: Graham Salisbury.

