LIVE MATCH UPDATES: DONCASTER v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh hope to stay perfect

Peterborough United take their perfect playing record in League One to Doncaster today (September 2).

Table-topping Posh will try and overcome a side managed by former boss Darren Ferguson and make it five wins from five matches at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Posh received a boost this week with star man Marcus Maddison committing his immediate future to the club.

