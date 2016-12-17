LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Charlton v Peterborough United: Posh unchanged, Maddison not in squad

Peterborough United have named an unchanged starting line-up for their League One game at Charlton at the Valley today (December 17).

Marcus Maddison has failed to recover from an ankle injury so the substitutes are also the same as last weekend when Chesterfield were beaten 5-2 at the ABAX Stadium.

Charlton have a few injury issues. Central defender Jason Pearce and winger Ricky Holmes are among those to miss out.

Posh: Luke McGee, Michael Smith, Andrew Hughes, Michael Bostwick, Ryan Tafazolli, Chris Forrester, Gwion Edwards, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Paul Taylor, Shaquile Coulthirst, Tom Nichols. Substitutes: Ricardo Santos, George Moncur, Nathan Oduwa, Brad Inman, Jerome Binnom-Williams, Mark Tyler, Callum Chettle.

Charlton: Dillon Phillips, Patrick Bauer, Jordan Botaka, Morgan Fox, Ezri Konsa, Andrew Crofts, Fredrik Ulvestad, Jorge Teixeira, Ademola Lookman, Nicky Ajose, Josh Magennis. Substitutes: Dmitar Mitov, Kevin Foley, Adam Chicksen, Johnnie Jackson, Roger Johnson, Brandon Hamlan, Joe Aribo.

Referee: Charles Breakspear.

Alan Swann is at the Valley for the Peterborough Telegraph. Team news, a match report and match reaction will be available here.

For live match updates follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.