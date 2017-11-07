LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Cambridge United v Peterborough United: Strong teams for crunch Checkatrade tie

Have your say

Peterborough United and Cambridge United have named strong teams for their crunch Checkatrade Trophy tie at the Cambs Glass World Stadium tonight (November 7).

Posh have made one change to the team that played terribly in an FA Cup tie against Tranmere on Saturday. Danny Lloyd comes in for Andrew Hughes which indicates a return to the left wing back position for Gwion Edwards.

Ricky Miller is left out of the Posh matchday 18

Cambridge have made just three changes to their team that beat Sutton United in an FA Cup tie just over 48 hours ago.

Posh: Conor O’Malley, Jack Baldwin, Steven Taylor, Ryan Tafazolli, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Gwion Edwards, Michael Doughty, Anthony Grant, Danny Lloyd, Jack Marriott, Marcus Maddison. Substitutes: Jonathan Bond, Liam Shephard, Andrew Hughes, Chris Forrester, Idris Kanu, Jermaine Anderson, Callum Chettle.

Cambridge United: Dimitar Mitov, Brad Halliday, Jake Carroll, Greg Taylor, Leon Legge, Uche Ikpeazu, Liam O’Neill, George Maris, Jevani Brown, Medy Elito, Paul Lewis. Substitutes: Finley Iron, Harrison Dunk, Jabo Ibehre, Leon Davies, Matthew Foy, Kyle Howkins, Ben Worman.

Referee: Gavin Ward

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.