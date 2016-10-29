LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Bristol Rovers v Peterborough United: The Boss is back for Posh

Michael Bostwick returns to the Peterborough United starting line-up for the League One fixture at Bristol Rovers today (October 29).

Bostwick is set to play in the midfield holding role after missing the defeat at the hands of Wimbledon last weekend (October 22) because of a calf strain. Striker Shaquile Coulthirst also returns after missing one match through injury.

Callum Chettle and Paul Taylor are dropped to the substitutes’ bench.

It’s a first return to Rovers for Posh right-back Michael Smith following his 2014 move to the ABAX Stadium from the West Country.

Posh: Luke McGee, Michael Smith, Andrew Hughes, Ryan Tafazolli, Jack Baldwin, Michael Bostwick, Chris Forrester, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Marcus Maddison, Tom Nichols, Shaquile Coulthirst. Substitutes: Paul Taylor, Gwion Edwards, George Moncur, Jerome Binnom-Williams, Callum Chettle, Ricardo Santos, Mark Tyler.

Rovers: Kelle Roos, Daniel Leadbitter, Lee Brown, Tom Lockyer, Ollie Clarke, Jake Clarke-Salter, Stuart Sinclair, Charlie Colkett, Chris LInes, Rory Gaffney, Matty Taylor. Substitutes: Jermaine Easter, Byron Moore, Peter Hartley, Ellis Harrison, Christian Montano, Connor Roberts, Steve Mildenhall,

Referee: Mark Hayward.

