LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Bristol Rovers v Peterborough United: Posh aim to return from Rovers with three points

Peterborough United seek a bounce back to form in their League One fixture at in-form Bristol Rovers today (October 29, 3pm kick off).

Posh were condemned by the club’s heirarchy for their performance in defeat at home to AFC Wimbledon last weekend, a result that left them 10th in the table.

Rovers, who are chasing a third straight promotion, are fifth in League One, three points ahead of Posh.

It’s a first return to Rovers for Posh right-back Michael Smith following his 2014 move to the ABAX Stadium from the West Country.

Alan Swann will be at the Memorial Stadium for the Peterborough Telegraph so follow all the team news, LIVE commentary, match report and match reaction here click here