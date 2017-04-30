LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Bolton v Peterborough United: Posh unchanged for Bolton test

Peterborough United have named an unchanged side for today’s (April 30) final League One match of the season at Bolton (noon kick off).

Recent injury absentees Ryan Tafazolli and Gwion Edwards are on the substitutes’ bench.

Bolton require a point to be certain of promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Posh: Luke McGee, Michael Bostwick, Jack Baldwin, Andrew Hughes, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Lewis Freestone, Chris Forrester, Callum Chettle, Marcus Maddison, Tom Nichols, Craig Mackail-Smith. Substitutes: Mark Tyler, Michael Smith, Ryan Tafazolli, Gwion Edwards, Brad Inman, Junior Morias, Andrea Borg.

Bolton: Mark Howard, Dorian Devite, Andrew Taylor, David Wheater, Mark Beevers, Jay Spearing, Josh Vela, Filipe Morais, Jem Karacan, Gary Madine, Adam Le Fondre. Substitutes: Jake Turner, Dean Moxey, Chris Long, Derik Osede, Darren Pratley, James Henry, Conor Wilkinson.

Referee; Scott Duncan

Alan Swann is at the Macron Stadium for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

