LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Bolton v Peterborough United: Posh out to ruin a party

Peterborough United will try and spoil Bolton Wanderer’s promotion party today (April 30, noon kick off).

The home need a point from the final League One game of the season to be certain of promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Posh are epecred to name an unchanged side after ending their home programme with a 4-2 win over Bristol Rovers.

Alan Swann will at the Macron Stadium for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.