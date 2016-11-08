LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Barnet v Peterborough United: Eight changes for Posh

Peterborough United have made eight changes to their starting line-up for their Checkatrade Trophy tie at Barnet tonight (November 8, 8pm).

Only goalkeeper Luke McGee and central defenders Ryan Tafazolli and Ricardo Santos survive from the team that started Saturday’s (November 5) FA Cup tie with Chesham United.

In come full-backs Hayden White and Jerome Binnom-Williams, midfielders Callum Chettle, Gwion Edwards, George Moncur and Adil Nabi as well as forwards Lee Angol and Paul Taylor.

Barnet have made six changes to their starting line-up with 15 year-old Dwight Pascal becoming the Bees’ youngest-ever player.

Neither side can qualify for the knockout stages.

Posh: Luke McGee, Hayden White, Jerome Binnom-Williams, Ryan Tafazolli, Ricardo Santos, Callum Chettle, Adil Nabi, Gwion Edwards, George Moncur, Paul Taylor, Lee Angol. Substitutes: Mark Tyler, Nathan Oduwa, Lewis Freestone, Kasey Douglas, James Goode, Mathew Stevens.

Barnet: Jamie Stephens, Bira Dembele, Alie Sesay, Sam Muggleton, Nana Kyei, Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro, Ben Tomlinson, Alex Nicholls, Fumnaya Shomotun, Wesley Fonguck, Dwight Pascal. Substitutes: Kai Mckenzie-Lyle, Justin Amaluzor, Joe Payne, Ephron Mason-Clark, Rio Connell, Tyler Brown, Tobi Coker.

Referee: Andy Woolmer.

Alan Swann will be at the Hive for the Peterborough Telegraph so follow all the team news, LIVE commentary, match report and match reaction here click here