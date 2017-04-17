LIVE MATCH UPDATES: AFC Wimbledon v Peterborough United: Posh are seeking revenge

Peterborough United seek revenge when they face AFC Wimbledon in a League One fixture at Kingsmeadow today (April 17, 3pm).

The Dons won 1-0 at the ABAX Stadium in October after a dominant display against Grant McCann’s men.

McCann said: “They overpowered us that day and deserved to beat us. They will get the ball forward to two big strikers and try and beat us physically so we have to be ready for that.

“We will need to be very strong defensively to get anything from the game.”

Posh are hoping centre-back Jack Baldwin will have recovered from the sickness bug that kept him out of the home defeat by Fleetwood on Friday (April 14).

Midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes is also facing a late fitness test because of illness.

Teenagers Lewis Freestone and Andrea Borg, who both made their Football League debuts against Fleetwood, are expected to be in the squad, but it’s unlikely both will start.

Posh are currently 11th in League One, but the Dons will overtake them on goal difference with a win today.