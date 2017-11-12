LIVE MATCH UPDATES: AFC Wimbledon v Peterborough United: Full League One debut for Lloyd and Bond is back

Have your say

Peterborough United hand a first League One start to summer signing Danny Lloyd at AFC Wimbledon today (November 12).

Lloyd impressed during Tuesday’s Checkatrade Trophy win at Cambridge.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond returns to the starting line-up after missing the last two cup ties. Conor O’Malley is back on the substitutes’ bench.

That’s the only change to the starting line-up from the 2-0 win Cambridge.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Jack Baldwin, Steven Taylor, Ryan Tafazolli, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Gwion Edwards, Anthony Grant, Michael Doughty, Marcus Maddison, Danny Lloyd, Jack Marriott. Substitutes: Chris Forrester, Conor O’Malley, Jermaine Anderson, Andrew Hughes, Callum Chettle, Liam Shephard, Idris Kanu.

AFC Wimbledon: George Long, Barry Fuller, George Francomb, Deji Oshilaja, Darius Charles, Harry Forrester, Liam Trotter, Tom Soares, Cody McDonald, Lyle Taylor, Andy Barcham. Substitutes: Joe McDonnell, Jon Meades, Paul Robinson, Toby Sibbick, Egli Kaja, Anthony Hartigan, Paul Kalambayi.

Referee: Darren Handley.

The match is being televised like on Sky Sports, but Alan Swann is there for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.