LINCS SENIOR TROPHY: Deeping book another derby date after a Stones struggle

Deeping Rangers booked a mouthwatering Lincs Senior Trophy quarter-final tie at United Counties Premier Division rivals Holbeach United last night (September 26).
But they had to work hard to complete a 3-1 win over First Division Blackstones at the Haydon Whitham Stadium, and they needed a disputed goal to turn the game in their favour just before the hour mark.
Deeping defender Johnny Clay smacked home from a corner Stones were convinced should have been a goal-kick to put the home side back in front 10 minutes after Joe Papworth had equalised a first-half strike from Dan Schiavi.
David Burton-Jones added a third goal for Deeping in front of a crowd of 120.
Yaxley will move up three places to sixth in the Premier Division if they win at struggling Sleaford tonight.
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.