LINCS SENIOR TROPHY: Deeping book another derby date after a Stones struggle

Deeping Rangers booked a mouthwatering Lincs Senior Trophy quarter-final tie at United Counties Premier Division rivals Holbeach United last night (September 26).

But they had to work hard to complete a 3-1 win over First Division Blackstones at the Haydon Whitham Stadium, and they needed a disputed goal to turn the game in their favour just before the hour mark.

Deeping defender Johnny Clay smacked home from a corner Stones were convinced should have been a goal-kick to put the home side back in front 10 minutes after Joe Papworth had equalised a first-half strike from Dan Schiavi.

David Burton-Jones added a third goal for Deeping in front of a crowd of 120.

Yaxley will move up three places to sixth in the Premier Division if they win at struggling Sleaford tonight.