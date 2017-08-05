LEAGUE ONE PREVIEW: Peterborough United’s Twitterati predict club will miss out on play offs

Have your say

The average Peterborough United fan on Twitter has predicted their favourite club will just miss out on the play-offs.

The Peterborough Telegraph asked through @PTAlanSwann

Junior Morias is tipped by Posh fans to have a great season.

a) Where do you think Posh will finish?

b) Who will win League One?

c) Who will finish bottom of League One?

d) Who will be Posh player-of-the-year?

Here are a selection of your responses.

From @martyntiney

a) 6th b) Blackburn c) Blackpool d) Gwion Edwards

From @HarryDrew16

a) 7th b) Bradford City c) Walsall d) Danny Lloyd

From @SuperPosh

a) 3rd b) Blackburn c) Shrewsbury d) Jermaine Anderson

From @Mason12Sam

a) 10th b) Blackburn c) Oldham d) Gwion Edwards

From @karlrrich83

a) 13th b) Blackburn c) Shrewsbury d) Michael Doughty

From @harvey_utp

a) 5th b) Blackburn c) Cobblers d) Gwion Edwards

From @poshbox3

a) 6th b) Portsmouth c) Cobblers d) Gwion Edwards

From @_charliefisher_

a) 5th b) Blackburn c) Shrewsbury d) Ryan Tafazolli

From @paul_gauntlett

a) 12th b) Blackburn c) Shrewsbury d) Junior Morias

From @craigare

a) 16th b) Blackburn c) Cobblers d) Michael Doughty

From @ian_gow

a) 15th b) MK Dons c) Doncaster d) Michael Doughty

From OliverTurner1

a) 2nd b) Blackburn c) Oldham d) Jack Marriott

From @G_Forcellati

a) 17th b) Blackburn c) Wimbledon d) Gwion Edwards

From @Trev112

a) 2nd b) Blackburn c) Cobblers d) Not signed him yet

From @chuggy173

a) 8th b) Blackburn c) Blackpool d) Junior Morias

From @Crallen12

a) 9th b) Blackburn c) Oldham d) Gwion Edwards

From @CrispLevi

a) 6th b) Blackburn c) Blackpool d) Jack Marriott

From @Poshbrian

a) 5th b) Blackburn c) Gillingham d) Gwion Edwards

From @TobyWoody

a) 7th b) Plymouth c) Blackpool d) Junior Morias

From @ben-brittain2

a) 6th b) Blackburn c) Blackpool d) Jack Marriott

From @j_cook36

a) 5th b) Blackburn c) Oldham d) Michael Doughty

From @pusfc

a) 7th b) Portsmouth c) Blackpool d) Ricky Miller

From @VitalPosh

a) 8th b) Blackburn c) Shrewsbury d) Michael Doughty

From @danmason

a) 8th b) Blackburn c) Oldham d) Gwion Edwards

From @capper_mike

a) 17th b) Portsmouth c) Blackpool d) Michael Doughty

From @mrcoops

a) Play-offs b) Blackburn c) MK Dons (hopefully) d) Danny Lloyd

From @lts_Dolby

a) 3rd b) Blackburn c) MK Dons d) Junior Morias

From @AMOOR3_007

a) 7th b) Blackburn c) Plymouth d) Ricky Miller

From @edwardssport

a) 8th b) Blackburn c) Shrewsbury d) Michael Doughty

From @leccymansteve

a) 5th b) Wigan c) Shrewsbury d) Michael Doughty

From @M_a_r_s_h_a_l_l

a) 10th b) Portsmouth c) Oldham d) Gwion Edwards

From @JasonCooper15

a) 7th b) Wigan c) Gillingham d) Ricky Miller

From @SMerris

a) 5th b) Wigan c) Wimbledon d) Marcus Maddison (if he stays, if not Ricky Miller)

From @JohnVerrall

a) 17th (could change with new signings) b) Blackburn c) Oldham d) Ryan Tafazolli

From @AdammortonJ

a) 6th b) Wigan c) Shrewsbury d) Ricky Miller

From @liamutp

a) 11th b) Charlton c) Shrewsbury d) Marcus Maddison

From @jones_jamie

a) 5th b) Portsmouth c) Gillingham d) Ryan Tafazolli

From @AndySwann92

a) 2nd b) Portsmouth c) Blackpool d) Jack Marriott

From @TomLea_

a) 4th b) Blackburn c) Oldham d) Jack Baldwin

From @AlexBatt

a) 10th b) Blackburn c) Oldham d) Gwion Edwards

From @Kyle_Irving

a) 2nd b) Bradford City c) Blackpool d) Ryan Tafazolli

From @PTJoelLamy

a) 12th b) Bradford City c) MK Dons d) Junior Morias

From @Sam_PUFC

a) 2nd, top six for sure b) Blackburn c) MK Dons d) Junior Morias

From @jdnwman

a) 8th b) Blackburn c) Gillingham d) Chris Forrester

From @bennyboy0702

a) 10th b) Blackburn c) Blackpool d) Gwion Edwards

From @SteveDilley1

a) 7th b) Blackburn c) MK Franchise d) Who knows?

From @petewass

a) 6th b) Blackburn c) Shrewsbury d) Ryan Tafazolli

From @ToastiePro

a) 12th b) Portsmouth c) MK Dons d) Who knows? The chairman will sell anyone half decent

From MattParry4

a) 10th b) Blackburn c) Cobblers d) Gwion Edwards

From @plassedinparis

a) 6th b) Scunthorpe c) Oldham d) Junior Morias

From @pufc34

a) 8th b) Blackburn c) Shrewsbury d) Ricky Miller

From @pday29

a) 7th b) Blackburn c) Shrewsbury d) Gwion Edwards

From @kevincook77

a) 9th b) Blackburn c) Shrewsbury d) Gwion Edwards

From @CallumMills11

a) 8th b) Blackburn c) Oldham d) Ricky Miller

Of the 54 people who replied (in 30 minutes!) the most (8) went for a sixth-place Posh finish.

All Posh finishing positions between 2nd and 17th were predicted apart from 14th! Unusually no-one predicted that Posh would be champions.

The average predicted Posh finishing position was between 7th-8th (nearer to 8th).

Blackburn picked up 36 votes to finish the season as League One champions. Two-thirds of the votes cast!

Other teams predicted to become League One champions were Portsmouth (7), Wigan (4), Bradford City (3), MK Dons (1), Plymouth (1), Charlton (1) and Scunthorpe (1).

nShrewsbury were the most popular pick to finish bottom with 13 votes.

Others teams predicted to finish bottom were Oldham (11), Blackpool (9), MK Dons (7), Cobblers (5), Gillingham (4), Wimbledon (2), Walsall (1), Doncaster (1).

Gwion Edwards was the most popular nomination to finish the season as Posh player-of-the-year with 14.

Other Posh players to receive nominations as potential players of the year were: Michael Doughty (8 nominations), Junior Morias (7), Ricky Miller (6), Ryan Tafazolli (5), Jack Marriott (4), Marcus Maddison (2), Danny Lloyd (2), Jermaine Anderson (1), Jack Baldwin (1) and Chris Forrester (1).