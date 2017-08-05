LEAGUE ONE PREVIEW: Peterborough United’s Twitterati predict club will miss out on play offs

The average Peterborough United fan on Twitter has predicted their favourite club will just miss out on the play-offs.
The Peterborough Telegraph asked through @PTAlanSwann
a) Where do you think Posh will finish?
b) Who will win League One?
c) Who will finish bottom of League One?
d) Who will be Posh player-of-the-year?
Here are a selection of your responses.
From @martyntiney
a) 6th b) Blackburn c) Blackpool d) Gwion Edwards
From @HarryDrew16
a) 7th b) Bradford City c) Walsall d) Danny Lloyd
From @SuperPosh
a) 3rd b) Blackburn c) Shrewsbury d) Jermaine Anderson
From @Mason12Sam
a) 10th b) Blackburn c) Oldham d) Gwion Edwards
From @karlrrich83
a) 13th b) Blackburn c) Shrewsbury d) Michael Doughty
From @harvey_utp
a) 5th b) Blackburn c) Cobblers d) Gwion Edwards
From @poshbox3
a) 6th b) Portsmouth c) Cobblers d) Gwion Edwards
From @_charliefisher_
a) 5th b) Blackburn c) Shrewsbury d) Ryan Tafazolli
From @paul_gauntlett
a) 12th b) Blackburn c) Shrewsbury d) Junior Morias
From @craigare
a) 16th b) Blackburn c) Cobblers d) Michael Doughty
From @ian_gow
a) 15th b) MK Dons c) Doncaster d) Michael Doughty
From OliverTurner1
a) 2nd b) Blackburn c) Oldham d) Jack Marriott
From @G_Forcellati
a) 17th b) Blackburn c) Wimbledon d) Gwion Edwards
From @Trev112
a) 2nd b) Blackburn c) Cobblers d) Not signed him yet
From @chuggy173
a) 8th b) Blackburn c) Blackpool d) Junior Morias
From @Crallen12
a) 9th b) Blackburn c) Oldham d) Gwion Edwards
From @CrispLevi
a) 6th b) Blackburn c) Blackpool d) Jack Marriott
From @Poshbrian
a) 5th b) Blackburn c) Gillingham d) Gwion Edwards
From @TobyWoody
a) 7th b) Plymouth c) Blackpool d) Junior Morias
From @ben-brittain2
a) 6th b) Blackburn c) Blackpool d) Jack Marriott
From @j_cook36
a) 5th b) Blackburn c) Oldham d) Michael Doughty
From @pusfc
a) 7th b) Portsmouth c) Blackpool d) Ricky Miller
From @VitalPosh
a) 8th b) Blackburn c) Shrewsbury d) Michael Doughty
From @danmason
a) 8th b) Blackburn c) Oldham d) Gwion Edwards
From @capper_mike
a) 17th b) Portsmouth c) Blackpool d) Michael Doughty
From @mrcoops
a) Play-offs b) Blackburn c) MK Dons (hopefully) d) Danny Lloyd
From @lts_Dolby
a) 3rd b) Blackburn c) MK Dons d) Junior Morias
From @AMOOR3_007
a) 7th b) Blackburn c) Plymouth d) Ricky Miller
From @edwardssport
a) 8th b) Blackburn c) Shrewsbury d) Michael Doughty
From @leccymansteve
a) 5th b) Wigan c) Shrewsbury d) Michael Doughty
From @M_a_r_s_h_a_l_l
a) 10th b) Portsmouth c) Oldham d) Gwion Edwards
From @JasonCooper15
a) 7th b) Wigan c) Gillingham d) Ricky Miller
From @SMerris
a) 5th b) Wigan c) Wimbledon d) Marcus Maddison (if he stays, if not Ricky Miller)
From @JohnVerrall
a) 17th (could change with new signings) b) Blackburn c) Oldham d) Ryan Tafazolli
From @AdammortonJ
a) 6th b) Wigan c) Shrewsbury d) Ricky Miller
From @liamutp
a) 11th b) Charlton c) Shrewsbury d) Marcus Maddison
From @jones_jamie
a) 5th b) Portsmouth c) Gillingham d) Ryan Tafazolli
From @AndySwann92
a) 2nd b) Portsmouth c) Blackpool d) Jack Marriott
From @TomLea_
a) 4th b) Blackburn c) Oldham d) Jack Baldwin
From @AlexBatt
a) 10th b) Blackburn c) Oldham d) Gwion Edwards
From @Kyle_Irving
a) 2nd b) Bradford City c) Blackpool d) Ryan Tafazolli
From @PTJoelLamy
a) 12th b) Bradford City c) MK Dons d) Junior Morias
From @Sam_PUFC
a) 2nd, top six for sure b) Blackburn c) MK Dons d) Junior Morias
From @jdnwman
a) 8th b) Blackburn c) Gillingham d) Chris Forrester
From @bennyboy0702
a) 10th b) Blackburn c) Blackpool d) Gwion Edwards
From @SteveDilley1
a) 7th b) Blackburn c) MK Franchise d) Who knows?
From @petewass
a) 6th b) Blackburn c) Shrewsbury d) Ryan Tafazolli
From @ToastiePro
a) 12th b) Portsmouth c) MK Dons d) Who knows? The chairman will sell anyone half decent
From MattParry4
a) 10th b) Blackburn c) Cobblers d) Gwion Edwards
From @plassedinparis
a) 6th b) Scunthorpe c) Oldham d) Junior Morias
From @pufc34
a) 8th b) Blackburn c) Shrewsbury d) Ricky Miller
From @pday29
a) 7th b) Blackburn c) Shrewsbury d) Gwion Edwards
From @kevincook77
a) 9th b) Blackburn c) Shrewsbury d) Gwion Edwards
From @CallumMills11
a) 8th b) Blackburn c) Oldham d) Ricky Miller
Of the 54 people who replied (in 30 minutes!) the most (8) went for a sixth-place Posh finish.
All Posh finishing positions between 2nd and 17th were predicted apart from 14th! Unusually no-one predicted that Posh would be champions.
The average predicted Posh finishing position was between 7th-8th (nearer to 8th).
Blackburn picked up 36 votes to finish the season as League One champions. Two-thirds of the votes cast!
Other teams predicted to become League One champions were Portsmouth (7), Wigan (4), Bradford City (3), MK Dons (1), Plymouth (1), Charlton (1) and Scunthorpe (1).
nShrewsbury were the most popular pick to finish bottom with 13 votes.
Others teams predicted to finish bottom were Oldham (11), Blackpool (9), MK Dons (7), Cobblers (5), Gillingham (4), Wimbledon (2), Walsall (1), Doncaster (1).
Gwion Edwards was the most popular nomination to finish the season as Posh player-of-the-year with 14.
Other Posh players to receive nominations as potential players of the year were: Michael Doughty (8 nominations), Junior Morias (7), Ricky Miller (6), Ryan Tafazolli (5), Jack Marriott (4), Marcus Maddison (2), Danny Lloyd (2), Jermaine Anderson (1), Jack Baldwin (1) and Chris Forrester (1).
