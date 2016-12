Peterborough United have recalled young winger Harry Anderson from his loan spell at Lincoln City.

The 19 year-old joined the Imps on a youth loan at the start of the season and scored four goals in 25 appearances during his time at Sincil Bank.

Anderson joined the Posh Under 18 squad in July 2014 from Crawley Town and made 10 appearances for the first team in the 2014-2015 campaign and another five last season.