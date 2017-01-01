LATEST NEWS: Williams leaves the ABAX to link up again with Westley

Striker Aaron Williams has left Peterborough United for League Two basement club Newport County.

The 23 year-old was handed a free transfer by Posh and will link up again with Graham Westley, the manager who brought him to the ABAX Stadium from Nuneaton in January.

Aaron Williams scoreds his first Posh goal in a game against Port Vale.

Williams has spent this season back on loan at Nuneaton. He scored twice in 10 appearances (six starts) for Posh.

He follows central defender Ricardo Santos out of Posh. Santos joined League Two side Barnet for £100k yesterday (December 31).