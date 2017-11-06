LATEST NEWS: Will it be lucky number seven for Peterborough United?

Have your say

Peterborough United are ball number seven in tonight’s (November 6) second round FA Cup draw.

The draw will be televised live on BBC Two from 7pm.

Posh must win a first round replay at National League side Tranmere to book their place in the second round. The sides drew 1-1 at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday.

That replay will take place on Wednesday, November 15 and is likely to be screened live on television.

Tranmere have slashed admission prices for the replay. Prices are: adult £10, 18-22/65+ £5, under 18 £1.