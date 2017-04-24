LATEST NEWS: TV date to end the season for Peterborough United

The final League One match of the season for Peterborough United at Bolton on Sunday (April 30, noon) will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Bolton need a point to secure promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Posh players celebrate Michael Smith's winning goal against Bolton.

It’s the fourth live televised game of the season for Posh and Grant McCann’s men have won three and drawn one of their previous appearances. Posh beat Bolton 1-0 in front of the live Sky cameras in November thanks to a stunning goal from full-back Michael Smith.

Posh have also beaten Bury 3-1 and Notts County (FA Cup) 2-0 after drawing 2-2 with Swindon.