LATEST NEWS: Teenager claims international goal

Peterborough United teenager Andrea Borg claimed his first international goal yesterday (October 10).

The 17 year-old scored a consolation goal for Malta in a 5-1 defeat at home to Hungary in an under 19 European qualifying match.

Borg was one of only two players based overseas selected for the Malta squad.

Malta lost all three of their matches in a group that also contained Slovakia and the Netherlands.

Borg was born in Malta, but was at a football academy in Dubai when Posh took him on.

He signed his first professional contract last season and made three first-team appearances including a start in a 2-1 League One home defeat by Fleetwood in April.

Borg has yet to feature in a Posh squad this season.