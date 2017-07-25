LATEST NEWS: Taylor the transfer coup is at Peterborough United to win things

Steven Taylor isn’t at Peterborough United to wind down his career, he’s here to win things.

Taylor was a shock signing on a two-year contract by Posh this morning (July 25). He’s 31 and his career had stalled somewhat after ending a 14-year association with Newcastle United in 2016.

Newcastle skipper Steven Taylor ahead of a League Cup tie at Posh in 2009. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Short spells at Portland Timbers in the United States and Ipswich Town in the Championship followed before his release from Portman Road at the end of last season.

But Taylor is fit and raring to go. He won’t play against Wolves in tonight’s friendly with Wolves, but will make his club debut in Saturday’s final pre-season friendly of the season at Cheltenham (July 29).

“I’m excited about starting a new chapter in my career,” Taylor told Posh press officer Phil Adlam. “It’s a young squad here and the manager and chairman believe I can be a big help.

“It’s a fairly long-term thing hence the two-year contract, but I’ve come here to win things first and foremost.

“I’ve kept myself fit in pre-season. I’ve been training with Ipswich and I’ve played three matches. I’m looking forward to my debut on Saturday.

“I have time to get to know the manager and the other players. I know Marcus Maddison from when he was a young player at Newcastle so I know what a talent he is.

“I’ve been at Newcastle for virtually all my life, but I’m more than ready for this new challenge.”

Posh boss Grant McCann believes his club have pulled off one of the transfer coups of the summer.

“Steven has a promotion from the Championship to the Premier League on his CV,” McCann said. “He brings a lot of experience to the club and I believe he will be a great help to our younger players.

“I firmly believe this is a real coup for us.”