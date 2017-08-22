LATEST NEWS: Taylor fit for Sixfields after positive scan

There was great news for Peterborough United today (August 22) as experienced centre-back Steven Taylor was passed fit for Saturday’s (August 26) League One derby at Northampton Town.
Taylor’s fitness was an issue after he took a crack in the ribs in the first-half of last Saturday’s 2-1 win over Rotherham United at the ABAX Stadium.
The 31 year-old completed the match, but complained of shortness of breath at the end of 90 minutes.
But a scan today showed no damage and Taylor should be available for selection for the trip to Sixfields.
There’s every chance manager Grant McCann could name the same starting line-up for the fourth League One match in a row.
Midfielder Callum Chettle’s hamstring injury is also not as bad as first thought. He could return to training in weeks rather than months,
