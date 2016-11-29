LATEST NEWS: Strong team beaten in Southend

A strong Peterborough United line-up was beaten 2-0 at Southend in the Central League today (November 29).
Ten players with Football League experience plus young left-back Lewis Freestone started the game, but they were undone by second-half goals from Joe Bedford and Japanese youth international centre-back Dan Matsuzaka.
Posh goalkeeper Dion Henry was unfortunate with both goals as both were scored on the rebound after fine saves.
Summer signing Brad Inman continued his recovery from a broken leg by completing 70 minutes, but on-loan midfielder George Moncur came closest to scoring with a first-half strike that was well saved.
Posh: Henry, White, Freestone, Nabi, Binnom-Williams, Almeida Santos, Edwards, Chettle, Angol, Moncur, Inman. Subs: Elsom, Jarvis, Stevens, Stump, Connor