LATEST NEWS: Striker leaves by mutual consent

Striker Shaquile Coulthirst’s Peterborough United contract has been cancelled by mutual consent.

Coulthirst (22) has not played for Posh since last New Year’s Eve.

Shaquile Coulthirst scoring for Posh against Cobblers.

Former Posh boss Graham Westley signed Coulthirst from Spurs in January, 2016 and he made 43 appearances for the club (15 as a substitute).

He opened the scoring in a 3-0 League One win over local rivals Northampton last season.

Coulthirst spent the second-half of last season on loan at League Two Mansfield.