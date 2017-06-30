LATEST NEWS: Smith seals Hearts move

Full-back Michael Smith has completed his transfer from Peterborough United to Scottish Premier League side Hearts.

Hearts have paid a nominal fee for a 28 year-old who who made 133 Posh appearances following a move from Bristol Rovers in July 2014.

Smith hopes the transfer will improve his chances of adding to a sole international cap for Northern Ireland, one he gained whil a Posh player in 2016.

Posh boss Grant McCann said: “It is a good move for Michael. I spoke to him at the end of last season and told him the way I wanted to play and I didn’t see him being the first team regular that he had been.

“Michael took it on board and credit to him as he has worked hard with his agent, and got a move sorted out that I believe will be a good one for him.

“It will get his career back on track and hopefully it will help his international career as well. He isn’t far from home and Hearts are a big club with a lot of tradition so I am sure Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill will be able to get to Tynecastle and watch him regularly.”