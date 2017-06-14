LATEST NEWS: Smith could be sent to Coventry

League Two side Coventry City are chasing Peterborough United right-back Michael Smith.

Posh director of football Barry Fry has revealed the clubs have agreed a fee for the 28 year-old Northern Ireland international, but the player is currently away so no personal talks have yet been held.

Smith, who skippered Posh on occasions last season, was placed on the transfer list at the end of a disappointing campaign. He’s made 133 appearances for Posh since moving to the ABAX Stadium from Bristol Rovers in July, 2014.

Smith is one of numerousPosh players available for transfer. Only midfielder Adil Nabi has yet to attract any interest.

