The Peterborough Telegraph believes Liam Shephard is the young right-back currently with the first-team squad on their pre-season training camp in Spain.

Shepherd (22) was released by Premier League side Swansea City after three years at the club. He made just one FA Cup appearance for the Welsh club.

Welsh under 21 international Shephard spent last season on loan at Yeovil, one of three loan spells he’s experienced with the Glovers.