LATEST NEWS: Posh show interest in National League strikers

Peterborough United have shown an interest in Leyton Orient striker Macauley Bonne.

A source close to the player contacted the Peterborough Telegraph today (October 22) insisting Posh have watched the 21 year-old.

Bonne has scored seven goals in the National League for Orient in 16 outings this season, but none in his last eight appearances.

Bonne moved to Orient from Colchester in the summer. He spent four seasons at the Essex club, but spent most of his time on the substitutes’ bench.

Bonne scored 15 goals for Colchester, his first as a 17 year-old in a 1-0 League One win over Posh in 2013.

Bonne has also spent time on loan at Lincoln City and Woking. He has played under 23 football for Zimbabwe.

Posh are also rumoured to be interested in Solihull Moore striker Oladapo Afolayan. He’s scored seven times for the team bottom of the National League.

Afolayan was a Chelsea trainee. Premier League sides Swansea and Leicester were reported to be be interested in the 20 year-old last season.

Posh are a bit light up front after Junior Morias picked up an injury playing at Oldham. He won’t retun until the new year.