LATEST NEWS: Posh fined for Checkatrade Trophy rule breach

Peterborough United have today (November 16) been fined £3,000 for a breach of the Checkatrade Trophy rules.

The fine is believed to relate to the team Posh selected for their final game in the competition at Barnet on November 8. Both Posh and Barnet had been knocked out of the competition by that time.

All of the offences punished were due to a failure to meet competition rule 7.3 of fielding a full strength team in and during all matches.

The competition’s ‘full strength’ policy for the competition was five of the starting line-up must have started the previous or following game (a reduction from six in season 2015/16) or five of the starting 11 who have made the most starting appearances in League and domestic cup competitions fixtures during the current season.

Luton have been fined £15k for breaching the rule three times. They won two of them and qualified for the knockout stages.

No-one from Posh could be reached for a comment.

The clubs penalised were:

Luton Town - £15,000 (£5,000 per match)

Portsmouth - £15,000 (£5,000 per match)

Fleetwood Town - £5,000

Bradford City - £3,000

Blackpool - £3,000

Bristol Rovers - £3,000

Milton Keynes Dons - £3,000

Millwall - £3,000

Charlton Athletic - £3,000

Peterborough United - £3,000

Sheffield United - £3,000

Southend United - £3,000

The 12 clubs fined have the right to appeal to the EFL Board. The remaining 36 clubs complied fully with rules.