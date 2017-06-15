LATEST NEWS: Plug pulled on McGee return, but a Premier League ‘keeper is on the way to Peterborough United

Peterborough United are close to signing a Premier League goalkeeper ... but it isn’t Luke McGee.

Posh have pulled the plug on a possible return to the ABAX Stadium for McGee after Spurs delayed any potential deal for the 21 year-old until August.

With the release from his contract of youngster Dion-Curtis Henry and the decision of veteran Mark Tyler to concentrate on coaching, Posh are currently without a senior goalkeeper, so the club are not in a position to wait.

And Posh director of football Barry Fry has revealed he’s already close to signing a different ‘keeper from the Premier League, either on loan or on a permanent basis.

Fry said: “Spurs will probably sell McGee, but it won’t be until August, so we’ve moved on and identified somebody else. The Premier League club we’re talking to are waiting to sign a goalkeeper themselves, then it’ll happen.”

Brighton ‘keeper Christian Walton is one possible target. He was a success on loan at Luton and Southend last season, and has made an appearance for England Under 21s.

Posh have not given up on signing QPR midfielder Michael Doughty who Fry claims wants to join Posh. QPR have halted all transfer negotiations while they hold financial fairplay discussions with the Football League.

Fry has described his attempts to off-load more Posh players from the transfer list as ‘frustrating’, but he expects movement out of the club in the next week.

Posh have agreed a fee with League Two side Coventry for right-back Michael Smith, but the player is yet to discuss personal terms.

Midfielder Brad Inman is a target for League Two big spenders Mansfield, but they have yet to mee Posh’s valuation of the player, while Jordan Nicholson is of interest to several National League clubs, but is holding out for a Football League club.

Left-back Jerome Binnom-Williams is expected to be next out of the club following the departures of Hayden White and Lee Angol to Mansfield. Several League Two clubs are interested in the 22 year-old.

Striker Shaq Coulthirst is also talking to two League Two clubs. while fellow forward Matty Stevens is expected to join a League Two club on a season-long loan.

Fry added: “I was busy in Portugal last week at the Football League chairman meeting. I’ve set up numerous deals, but until the paperwork is completed nothing is guaranteed.

“It’s a frustrating time every year as existing contracts don’t run out until June 30 and managers and players are away on holiday. I’m confident we will get the deals the manager wants though.”