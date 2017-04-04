LATEST NEWS: Players’ immediate futures set to be determined

The immediate future of many Peterborough United players will be determined next week.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony is back in the UK and will sit down with first-team manager Grant McCann and director of football Barry Fry to start planning for the 2017-18 campaign.

Michael Bostwick is about to enter the last year of his current Posh contract.

Forward Paul Taylor, goalkeepers Dion Henry and Mark Tyler, and midfielder Harry Anderson have contracts that expire at the end of the current season, although Posh have options to extend Henry and Anderson’s deals.

Fans’ favourite Craig Mackail-Smith is also out of contract at Luton and expected to leave the League Two side. He’s thought to fancy a permanent deal at Posh after reaching 100 club goals in his current two-month stay at the ABAX Stadium.

Posh also have a policy to place players on the transfer list who are about to enter the final year of their contracts, a policy that will affect star attacker Marcus Maddison and popular defender Michael Bostwick.

“The chairman is over next week so we will have a sit down and discuss a lot of things,” McCann stated. “It’s always better to do it face to face rather than over the phone.

Posh goalkeeper Mark Tyler is 40 now, but wants to play on next season.

“I haven’t made my mind up on any player just yet, but it’s important we get the balance of the squad right for next season.

“We’ve watched a lot of potential new players this season as well. I’m keen on some of them, but I guess I won’t be the only manager chasing them.”

Taylor’s hamstring injury kept him out of today’s (April 4) reserve team game at Southend. His three goal-season might not be enough to earn another deal.

Tyler is understood to want to continue playing as well as coaching the Posh ‘keepers. Tyler turned 40 on Sunday (April 2).

Centre-back Ryan Tafazolli should be back in the Posh squad at Coventry.

Henry is currently in the middle of a two-week trial at Premier League Crystal Palace, while Anderson is on loan at National League leaders Lincoln City.

Posh centre-back Ryan Tafazolli resumed training today and is expected to return to the first-team squad for Saturday’s (April 8) League One match at rock-bottom Coventry.

He might not get back into the side though as Posh have kept clean sheets in both games that he missed with a groin/hamstring problem. Scan results yesterday gave Tafazolli the all-clear.

McCann intends to watch Coventry in their League One game at leaders Sheffield United tomorrow (April 5).